- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 8m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions Example 1
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Because P-value 0.465 > α= 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value 0.465 > α= 0.01, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value 0.233 > α= 0.01, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value 0.233 > α= 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Because P-value 0.00004 < α= 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value 0.00004 < α= 0.01, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value 0.00008 < α= 0.01, we REJECT H0. There is ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Because P-value 0.00008 < α= 0.01, we FAIL TO REJECT H0. There is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest Ha: p ≠ 0.75
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions Example 1
A snack company claims that at least 70% of people prefer its new low-sugar granola bar over the original version. To test this claim, a grocery chain surveys a random sample of 80 customers, & 50 say they prefer the new version. Use to test whether more than 70% of customers prefer the new granola bar. Should the grocery chain stock more of the new product & reduce shelf space for the original version?
Yes
No