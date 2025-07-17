A snack company claims that at least 70% of people prefer its new low-sugar granola bar over the original version. To test this claim, a grocery chain surveys a random sample of 80 customers, & 50 say they prefer the new version. Use α = 0.10 α=0.10 to test whether more than 70% of customers prefer the new granola bar. Should the grocery chain stock more of the new product & reduce shelf space for the original version?