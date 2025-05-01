- 1. Introduction to Statistics(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem(0)
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel(0)
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean(0)
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required(0)
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel(0)
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- Two Proportions(0)
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance(0)
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Known Variance(0)
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)(0)
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions: Videos & Practice Problems
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions Practice Problems
In a survey of randomly selected credit card numbers, of the last digits are fives. If the digits are randomly distributed, the proportion of fives should be . Construct a confidence interval for the proportion of fives. Does this interval support the claim that the true proportion is ?
In a study of randomly selected lottery ticket numbers, out of digits are fives. If the digits are uniformly distributed, the expected proportion of fives is . Using the critical value method, P-value method, and confidence interval method, do all three approaches lead to the same conclusion at the significance level?
A local haunted house claims that at least of its visitors report being scared during the tour. A skeptical blogger suspects the true proportion is less than , and collects a random sample of visitors, of whom said they were scared. Use a randomization procedure to test the blogger's claim at the significance level.
A poll of registered voters found that support a new environmental policy. Test, at the significance level, whether the majority of voters support the policy.
A survey of college students found that believe they are above average in academic performance. The actual percentage of students with above-average grades is . At the significance level, test the claim that the proportion of students who believe they are above average matches the actual percentage. What does this indicate about student perceptions?
The following are the numbers of annual tornado-related fatalities in a certain country over consecutive years: . Additionally, in a recent study, there were tornado fatalities among adults and among children. Assume these are random samples and test the claim that the proportion of adult fatalities is greater than at the significance level. What might explain the result?
In a recent survey of adults aged to , participants were asked if they regularly consume energy drinks. Out of men, percent responded yes. Out of women, percent responded yes.
a. Pose a key question relevant to this data.
b. Identify an appropriate statistical procedure or tool to address the question.
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
A recent poll surveyed males aged to , asking if they regularly watch sports on television. Of those surveyed, responded yes.
a. Pose a key question that is relevant to the given data.
b. Identify a procedure or tool to address the key question from part a.
c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.
A wildlife research group surveyed a sample of individuals about their experiences with birdwatching. Participants were asked whether they had ever seen a rare bird in the wild. The results are shown in the table below:
Test the claim that gender is independent of having seen a rare bird using a significance level. Does the conclusion change if the significance level is instead ?
A health organization surveyed adults about flu vaccination. The organization stated that of all adults received a flu shot, with a margin of error of at a confidence level. What inference can be made from this survey?
What are the null and alternative hypotheses for testing whether the conversion rate of Version B of a particular product is significantly higher than that of Version A?
A pharmaceutical company claims its new drug cures a specific illness more than half the time. In a clinical trial, the drug was administered to patients, and of them were cured. Historically, the standard treatment for this illness has a cure rate. The company wants to test if their new drug is significantly more effective than the standard treatment. What are the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses for this test?
Order the following -values from the weakest to the strongest evidence against the null hypothesis ():
1.
2.
3.
4.
In , of university students reported owning a bicycle. A student organization randomly samples students in and finds that of them own a bicycle. What is the variable of interest here? Indicate whether it is qualitative with two outcomes and compute the sample proportion.
A survey reported that of adults exercised weekly. In , a public health student samples adults and finds that report exercising weekly. What is the goal of the student's analysis?
In , of university freshmen reported owning a laptop. A researcher suspects the current percentage is not . He surveys freshmen and finds who own a laptop. What are the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses?
A tech reviewer evaluated apps and found with a certain bug. We want to test versus a one-sided alternative . Determine whether the normal model may be used to compute the -value.
A large electronics company claims that the defect rate for its flagship smartphone model is or less after the first year of use. A consumer advocacy group suspects the actual defect rate is different from . The group surveys a random sample of owners who have had the phone for over a year. Of these owners, reported experiencing a major hardware defect. Determine the -value for a two-tailed hypothesis test to check if the true proportion of defective phones is significantly different from .
A health newsletter asserts that of residents in County B smoke cigarettes. What is the minimum required sample size () to estimate this proportion with a confidence interval with a margin of error () of , using the claimed proportion as the planning value?
In a study of a new scent-detection task with two response options, an experimental dog was tested times and correctly identified the target on trials. Test whether the dog's success rate differs from random guessing using a two-sided test. What is the correct conclusion and the p-value?
You draw simple random samples of size from a population with true proportion . You perform a one-sided test versus at . Which description correctly identifies a Type I error in this simulation, and what is the approximate number of such errors expected among the samples?
A pharmaceutical company claims its new drug cures a certain illness in of patients. A skeptic doctor believes the true cure rate is lower. They conduct a study using a random sample of patients. What is the strongest conclusion the doctor can reach using the sample evidence from this study?