In a recent survey of adults aged 30 30 to 45 45 , participants were asked if they regularly consume energy drinks. Out of 850 850 men, 38 38 percent responded yes. Out of 920 920 women, 25 25 percent responded yes.

a. Pose a key question relevant to this data.

b. Identify an appropriate statistical procedure or tool to address the question.

c. Analyze the data and state a conclusion.