Domain and Range Calculator

Find the domain and range of common functions with clear steps. Supports polynomials, rational functions, square roots, absolute value, basic logarithms, and piecewise rules — plus a mini number-line visual.

Background

Domain is every x you’re allowed to plug in (no division by zero, no negative inside even roots, no log of nonpositive). Range is every y the function can output. Some ranges are “all real numbers,” while others are restricted by graphs (like quadratics) or by transformations.