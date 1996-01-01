Elimination Method Calculator

Solve a system of linear equations by the elimination method — multiply equations by the right constants, add or subtract them to cancel out a variable, then back-substitute to find the rest. Works for 2 equations in 2 unknowns or 3 equations in 3 unknowns, with full step-by-step working and a visual for every case.

Background

The elimination method solves a system of linear equations without ever isolating a variable first (that's the substitution method's job). Instead, you scale the equations so that one variable's coefficients match, then add or subtract the equations so that variable cancels out entirely — leaving a smaller, simpler system to finish off the same way.