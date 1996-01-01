Reduced Row Echelon Form (RREF) Calculator

Reduced row echelon form: every leading entry is 1, each pivot column has zeros above and below the pivot, and pivot positions move to the right as you go down the rows.

Elementary row operations: swap two rows, multiply a row by a nonzero constant, or add a multiple of one row to another row.

Pivot column: a column that contains a leading 1 in the RREF.

Rank: the number of pivot columns in the matrix.

Free variable: a variable whose column does not contain a pivot in an augmented system.

No solution test: an augmented matrix is inconsistent if a row becomes 0 0 0 | nonzero.