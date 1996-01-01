Limit Calculator

Common algebra move (factor & cancel): If you get 0/0, try factoring and canceling a common factor.

If the left-hand and right-hand limits match, the two-sided limit exists:

Example 1 — 0/0 (factor & cancel)

Evaluate lim as x → 1 of (x^2 − 1)/(x − 1).

Example 2 — Rationalize a square-root fraction

Evaluate as x → 0: (sqrt(x+1) − 1)/x.

Example 3 — Trig special pattern

Evaluate as x → 0: sin(x)/x.

Example 4 — Two-sided DNE (jump)

Evaluate as x → 0 for the piecewise rule: f(x)=1 for x<0, and f(x)=2 for x≥0.

Q: Can the limit exist if f(a) is undefined?

Yes. A limit is about what happens as x approaches a — the function value at a can be missing or different.

Q: When does a two-sided limit NOT exist?

Common reasons: left-hand and right-hand limits are different (jump), values blow up to ±∞, or the function oscillates without settling.

Q: Why use a table/graph?

They’re a quick sanity-check: you can see whether values are converging, diverging, or behaving differently from each side.

Q: What is the difference between a limit and f(a)?

The limit is what f(x) approaches as x gets close to a. f(a) is the actual function value at a (if it’s defined). They can be different.

Q: What should I do when substitution gives 0/0?

Try simplifying the expression: factor and cancel, rationalize (use a conjugate), or use a known trig limit (like sin(x)/x near 0) when applicable.

Q: How do limits at infinity work for rational functions?

Compare the highest powers of x. If the numerator degree is smaller, the limit is 0. If degrees match, it’s the ratio of leading coefficients. If the numerator degree is larger, the function grows without bound (±∞).