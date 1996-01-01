Mathematical Induction Proof Helper

Conclusion: Therefore P(n) is true for all n ≥ n₀

Induction hypothesis: Assume P(k) is true for some k ≥ n₀

Example 1 — Prove 1² + 2² + ... + n² = n(n + 1)(2n + 1)/6 for all n ≥ 1

Example 2 — Prove 4ⁿ − 1 is divisible by 3 for all n ≥ 1

Example 3 — Prove 1 + 2 + ... + n = n(n + 1)/2 for all n ≥ 1

Q: Is this a calculator or a proof builder?

It is best understood as a proof builder. It does not replace algebraic reasoning, but it helps organize the induction proof correctly.

Q: Can this prove every induction problem automatically?

No. Some induction proofs require creative algebra or extra inequalities. This helper provides the correct structure and common proof patterns.

Q: What is the most common induction mistake?

The most common mistake is assuming what you are trying to prove for k + 1 instead of using the assumption for k.

Q: What does P(n) mean?

P(n) means the statement that depends on n, such as a formula, divisibility claim, or inequality.

Q: Why do we prove the base case?

The base case starts the chain. Without it, the induction step only says that one case would imply the next, but does not prove that any case is actually true.