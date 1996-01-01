Mathematical Induction Proof Helper
Build a clear mathematical induction proof for common sequence, sum, divisibility, and inequality statements. This helper guides you through the base case, induction hypothesis, induction step, and final conclusion with teacher-style wording.
Background
Mathematical induction proves that a statement is true for every integer starting at some first value. The idea is like a chain of dominoes: prove the first case falls, then prove that any one case forces the next case to fall.
How to use this proof helper
- Choose a proof type: summation, divisibility, inequality, or generic proof builder.
- Enter the starting integer, usually 0 or 1.
- Write the statement P(n) you want to prove.
- For summation proofs, enter the term added when moving from k to k + 1.
- Use the generated outline to finish or check the algebra in the induction step.
How mathematical induction works
- Base case: prove the statement is true at the first integer.
- Induction hypothesis: assume the statement is true for an arbitrary integer k.
- Induction step: use that assumption to prove the statement for k + 1.
- Conclusion: once the first case and the step are proven, the statement is true for all integers in the range.
Formula & Structure Used
Base case: Verify P(n₀)
Induction hypothesis: Assume P(k) is true for some k ≥ n₀
Induction step: Use P(k) to prove P(k + 1)
Conclusion: Therefore P(n) is true for all n ≥ n₀
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Prove 1² + 2² + ... + n² = n(n + 1)(2n + 1)/6 for all n ≥ 1
- Base case: when n = 1, the left side is 1² = 1 and the right side is 1(2)(3)/6 = 1.
- Assume true for n = k: 1² + 2² + ... + k² = k(k + 1)(2k + 1)/6.
- Add (k + 1)² to both sides.
- Simplify: k(k + 1)(2k + 1)/6 + (k + 1)² = (k + 1)(k + 2)(2k + 3)/6.
- This matches the formula with n replaced by k + 1.
Example 2 — Prove 4ⁿ − 1 is divisible by 3 for all n ≥ 1
- Base case: when n = 1, 4¹ − 1 = 3, which is divisible by 3.
- Assume true for n = k, so 4ᵏ − 1 = 3m for some integer m.
- Consider n = k + 1: 4ᵏ⁺¹ − 1 = 4·4ᵏ − 1.
- Rewrite: 4·4ᵏ − 1 = 4(4ᵏ − 1) + 3.
- Since 4ᵏ − 1 is divisible by 3, both terms are divisible by 3, so 4ᵏ⁺¹ − 1 is divisible by 3.
Example 3 — Prove 1 + 2 + ... + n = n(n + 1)/2 for all n ≥ 1
- Base case: when n = 1, the left side is 1 and the right side is 1(2)/2 = 1.
- Assume the formula is true for n = k: 1 + 2 + ... + k = k(k + 1)/2.
- Add k + 1 to both sides.
- Simplify: k(k + 1)/2 + (k + 1) = (k + 1)(k + 2)/2.
- That is exactly the formula with n replaced by k + 1.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is this a calculator or a proof builder?
It is best understood as a proof builder. It does not replace algebraic reasoning, but it helps organize the induction proof correctly.
Q: Can this prove every induction problem automatically?
No. Some induction proofs require creative algebra or extra inequalities. This helper provides the correct structure and common proof patterns.
Q: What is the most common induction mistake?
The most common mistake is assuming what you are trying to prove for k + 1 instead of using the assumption for k.
Q: What does P(n) mean?
P(n) means the statement that depends on n, such as a formula, divisibility claim, or inequality.
Q: Why do we prove the base case?
The base case starts the chain. Without it, the induction step only says that one case would imply the next, but does not prove that any case is actually true.