Eigenvalue and Eigenvector Calculator

Eigenvalue equation: Av = λv, where v is a nonzero eigenvector.

Characteristic equation: det(A − λI) = 0.

Eigenspace: the solution space of (A − λI)v = 0 for a specific eigenvalue.

Algebraic multiplicity: how many times an eigenvalue appears as a root of the characteristic polynomial.

Geometric multiplicity: the number of independent eigenvectors for an eigenvalue.

Diagonalizable matrix: a matrix with enough independent eigenvectors to write A = PDP⁻¹.