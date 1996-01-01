Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Eigenvalue and Eigenvector Calculator

Find eigenvalues, eigenvectors, the characteristic polynomial, diagonalization status, and step-by-step work for 2×2 and 3×3 matrices.

Background

Eigenvalues and eigenvectors describe the special directions of a matrix transformation. An eigenvector keeps its direction after the transformation, while its eigenvalue tells you how much that direction is stretched, shrunk, or flipped.

Find eigenvalues and eigenvectors

Matrix setup

Enter integers, decimals, or fractions such as -3, 0.5, or 2/3. For 3×3 matrices, eigenvalues are shown as rounded numerical approximations.

Enter matrix values

Use a square matrix. Eigenvalues are found from det(A − λI) = 0.

Paste a matrix

Spaces, commas, tabs, and semicolons are supported as separators.

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Enter a square matrix, then click Calculate eigenvalues.

How to use this Eigenvalue and Eigenvector Calculator

  • Choose a 2×2 or 3×3 matrix.
  • Enter values directly into the grid, or paste a square matrix into the paste box.
  • Click Calculate eigenvalues to see eigenvalues, eigenvectors, and the characteristic polynomial.
  • Use the options to show or hide steps, eigenvector bases, and the diagonalization check.
  • Use quick examples to explore diagonal, symmetric, repeated, defective, and complex-eigenvalue cases.

How this calculator works

  • The calculator forms the characteristic equation det(A − λI) = 0.
  • For 2×2 matrices, it solves the quadratic equation exactly when possible.
  • For 3×3 matrices, it builds the cubic characteristic polynomial and solves it numerically.
  • For each real eigenvalue, it solves (A − λI)v = 0 to find an eigenvector basis.
  • It checks whether the matrix has enough independent eigenvectors to be diagonalizable.

Formula & Concepts Used

Eigenvalue equation: Av = λv, where v is a nonzero eigenvector.

Characteristic equation: det(A − λI) = 0.

Eigenspace: the solution space of (A − λI)v = 0 for a specific eigenvalue.

Algebraic multiplicity: how many times an eigenvalue appears as a root of the characteristic polynomial.

Geometric multiplicity: the number of independent eigenvectors for an eigenvalue.

Diagonalizable matrix: a matrix with enough independent eigenvectors to write A = PDP⁻¹.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: 2×2 matrix with two real eigenvalues

Find the eigenvalues and eigenvectors of:

[2 1]
[1 2]

The characteristic equation is λ² − 4λ + 3 = 0, so the eigenvalues are λ = 3 and λ = 1.

Example 2: Repeated eigenvalue

Find the eigenvalues of:

[2 1]
[0 2]

The only eigenvalue is λ = 2 with algebraic multiplicity 2. Because it has only one independent eigenvector, the matrix is defective.

Example 3: Complex eigenvalues

Find the eigenvalues of a rotation matrix:

[0 −1]
[1 0]

The characteristic equation is λ² + 1 = 0, so the eigenvalues are λ = i and λ = −i. There are no nonzero real eigenvectors.

FAQs

What is an eigenvalue?

An eigenvalue is the scale factor applied to an eigenvector when a matrix transforms that vector.

What is an eigenvector?

An eigenvector is a nonzero vector whose direction does not change under a matrix transformation. It may stretch, shrink, or flip direction.

How do you find eigenvalues?

Set up and solve the characteristic equation det(A − λI) = 0.

How do you find eigenvectors?

For each eigenvalue, solve the homogeneous system (A − λI)v = 0.

What does diagonalizable mean?

A matrix is diagonalizable when it has enough linearly independent eigenvectors to form a basis. In that case, it can be written as A = PDP⁻¹.

Unit Vectors
3. Vectors
4 problems
Topic
Patrick
Introduction to Vectors
3. Vectors
2 problems
Topic
Patrick
3. Vectors - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
3. Vectors - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
Complex Numbers
1. Equations & Inequalities
6 problems
Topic
Callie
The Imaginary Unit
1. Equations & Inequalities
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions
4 problems
Topic
Callie
Introduction to Matrices
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
7 problems
Topic
Callie
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
7 problems
Topic
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
1. Equations & Inequalities - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Callie
4. Polynomial Functions
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Callie
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Callie
The Imaginary Unit
1. Equations and Inequalities
4 problems
Topic
Complex Numbers
1. Equations and Inequalities
3 problems
Topic
Introduction to Matrices
18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
6 problems
Topic
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
6 problems
Topic
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
1. Equations and Inequalities - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Complex Numbers
0. Review of College Algebra
3 problems
Topic
ErnestBlazevic
Solving Quadratic Equations
0. Review of College Algebra
1 problem
Topic
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Patrick
0. Review of College Algebra - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Patrick
Function Analyzer Calculator
Analyze functions with graphs, derivatives, extrema, limits, asymptotes, and step-by-step explanations
Quadratic Equation Calculator
Solve quadratic equations with exact roots, steps, and graph
Matrix Calculator
Perform matrix operations with steps, exact fractions, and visuals
Equation Solver
Solve algebra equations step by step with checks, visuals, and multiple equation types
Dot Product Calculator
Calculate dot product, angle, orthogonality, and vector projections
Simplify Expression Calculator
Simplify, expand, factor, and reduce algebraic expressions step by step
Factoring Calculator
Quickly factor ax² + bx + c and get the roots
Graphing Calculator
Graph functions, compare equations, trace coordinates, and explore graph features step by step
System of Linear Equations Calculator
Solve 2×2 and 3×3 systems with steps, exact fractions & mini graph
Reduced Row Echelon Form (RREF) Calculator
Convert matrices to RREF with exact fractions, pivots, rank, and row-operation steps
Rational Zeros Calculator
Find rational zeros using the Rational Root Theorem and synthetic division
Linear Regression Calculator
Calculate best-fit line, correlation r, and R² from your data
Vector Projection Calculator
Calculate scalar projection, vector projection, angle, and orthogonality of vectors
Vector Calculator
Calculate vector operations with steps and visual diagrams
Mathematical Induction Proof Helper
Build induction proofs step by step with base case, hypothesis, induction step, and final conclusion
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators