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Series Calculator

Analyze finite and infinite series with partial sums, convergence tests, graphs, tables, and step-by-step explanations.

Background

A series adds the terms of a sequence. This calculator helps students understand whether a series has a finite sum, how fast partial sums approach that value, and which convergence test explains the result.

Analyze a series

Choose a mode

Start with a general sigma series, a finite sum, a geometric series, or a convergence-test helper.

General infinite series

Enter the nth term. Use n as the index. Examples: 1/n^2, (-1)^(n+1)/n, n/(n^2+1), 1/factorial(n).

Finite sigma sum

Compute a finite sum and view every term, running total, and formula interpretation.

Geometric series

Analyze finite or infinite geometric sums. Infinite geometric series converge only when |r| < 1.

Used for finite sums and partial-sum preview.

Convergence-test helper

Use this mode when you know the series family or want a guided test explanation.

For p-series, enter p. For ratio/root, enter limiting value L.

Input helper

Type the nth term using n. Parentheses matter, especially around denominators and alternating powers.

Recommended examples

1/(n^2) 1/n (-1)^(n+1)/n 2^n/factorial(n) sqrt(n)/(n^2+1) sin(n)/(n^2)
  • Use n as the summation index.
  • Use ^ for powers, such as n^2.
  • Use parentheses around denominators: 1/(n^2) is clearer than 1/n^2.
  • For alternating series, use (-1)^(n+1)/n or (-1)^n/(n^2).
  • Supported functions include factorial(n), sqrt(), sin(), cos(), ln(), and log().
  • Results labeled “numeric preview” are estimates, not formal proofs.

Convergence-test cheat sheet

Geometric

Σ arⁿ converges when |r| < 1.

p-series

Σ 1/nᵖ converges when p > 1.

Alternating

If terms decrease to 0, the alternating series converges.

Proof vs. numeric preview

Proven by a test

Examples: p-series, geometric rule, ratio test, root test, alternating test.

Numeric preview

Partial sums suggest behavior but do not prove it for every term.

Divergence test

If aₙ does not approach 0, the series diverges.

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Choose a mode, enter values, then click Analyze Series.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose general series, finite sum, geometric series, or convergence-test helper.
  • Enter a term formula using n, or enter the geometric/test parameters.
  • Click Analyze Series to see the sum, convergence status, graph, table, and explanation.
  • Use quick examples to compare convergent, divergent, finite, geometric, and alternating series.
  • Read the interpretation card to understand what the result means, not just the numeric value.

How this calculator works

  • For finite sums, it evaluates every term and adds the running total.
  • For general infinite series, it estimates partial sums and checks common recognizable patterns.
  • For geometric series, it applies the exact convergence rule |r| < 1.
  • For p-series and alternating series, it applies standard convergence-test logic.
  • Graphs show both term values and cumulative partial sums so students can see whether totals settle down or keep growing.

Formula & Equations Used

Finite series: S_N = a_m + a_{m+1} + ... + a_N

Infinite series: Σ aₙ = lim S_N

Geometric series: a + ar + ar² + ...

Infinite geometric sum: S = a / (1 - r), |r| < 1

Finite geometric sum: S_N = a(1 - rᴺ) / (1 - r)

p-series rule: Σ 1/nᵖ converges when p > 1

Ratio test: L = lim |aₙ₊₁/aₙ|; converges if L < 1, diverges if L > 1

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: p-series convergence

Determine whether Σ 1/n² converges.

This is a p-series with p = 2.

Because p > 1, the series converges.

Example 2: harmonic series divergence

Determine whether Σ 1/n converges.

This is a p-series with p = 1.

Because p ≤ 1, the harmonic series diverges.

Example 3: infinite geometric sum

Find the sum of 5 + 2.5 + 1.25 + ....

Here a = 5 and r = 0.5.

Since |r| < 1, S = a/(1-r) = 5/(1-0.5) = 10.

Example 4: alternating harmonic series

Analyze Σ (-1)ⁿ⁺¹/n.

The terms decrease toward 0 and alternate signs.

By the alternating series test, the series converges, but it does not converge absolutely.

Series concepts students often mix up

  • Sequence vs. series: a sequence lists terms; a series adds them.
  • Terms approaching zero is necessary, not sufficient: 1/n → 0, but Σ 1/n still diverges.
  • Partial sum vs. infinite sum: a partial sum stops at N; an infinite sum depends on the limit as N grows.
  • Conditional vs. absolute convergence: alternating series can converge even when the positive-term version diverges.
  • Geometric series: the ratio test is about the size of r, not just whether terms look smaller at first.

FAQs

What is a series?

A series is the sum of terms from a sequence, such as a₁ + a₂ + a₃ + ....

What does it mean for a series to converge?

A series converges if its partial sums approach a finite value as more and more terms are added.

What does it mean for a series to diverge?

A series diverges if its partial sums do not approach a finite value.

Is this the same as a Taylor Series Calculator?

No. A Taylor Series Calculator expands functions into power series. This Series Calculator focuses on finite sums, infinite sums, convergence behavior, and partial sums.

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