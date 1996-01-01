Simple Pendulum Calculator

Amplitude-corrected estimate: T ≈ T₀(1 + θ₀²/16 + 11θ₀⁴/3072), where θ₀ is in radians.

Example 2 — Find the length for a 2.00 s pendulum clock

Example 1 — Find the period of a 1.00 m pendulum on Earth

Q: Does mass affect the period of a simple pendulum?

No. In the ideal simple pendulum model, the bob mass does not affect the period.

Q: What makes a pendulum swing slower?

A longer pendulum swings more slowly, so its period is larger. Weaker gravity also makes the pendulum swing more slowly.

Q: When is the simple pendulum formula accurate?

It is most accurate for small swing angles, often around 15° or less, when air resistance and string mass can be ignored.

Q: What is the difference between period and frequency?

Period is the time for one complete swing cycle. Frequency is how many cycles happen per second.

Q: Why does the calculator show an amplitude correction?

The classic formula assumes very small angles. At larger angles, the real pendulum period is slightly longer, so the corrected estimate helps students see the size of that effect.