What is centripetal force? Centripetal force is the inward net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path. It is not a separate new force type; it can be provided by friction, gravity, tension, the normal force, or a combination of forces.

What formula does the Centripetal Force Calculator use? The main formula is F = mv²/r. The calculator also uses a = v²/r, v = 2πr/T, v = 2πrf, vmax = √(μsgr) for flat-curve friction, and tan θ = v²/(rg) for ideal banked curves.

Is centripetal force inward or outward? Centripetal force points inward, toward the center of the circle. The outward feeling in a turning car is not the centripetal force; the required net force for circular motion is inward.

Does mass affect centripetal acceleration? No. Centripetal acceleration depends on speed and radius: a = v²/r. Mass affects how much force is needed to create that acceleration because F = ma.

What provides centripetal force in real examples? For a car on a flat curve, static friction often provides the inward force. For a satellite, gravity provides it. For a ball on a string, tension provides it. For a roller coaster loop, gravity and the normal force can both contribute.