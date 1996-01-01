Simple Harmonic Motion Calculator

Simple harmonic motion is repeating motion caused by a restoring force or restoring acceleration that points back toward equilibrium. The object moves fastest at equilibrium and slows to zero speed at maximum displacement.

FAQ

What is the difference between period and frequency?

Period is the time for one cycle. Frequency is the number of cycles per second, so f = 1/T.

Does amplitude affect the period?

For ideal mass-spring SHM, amplitude does not affect the period. For a simple pendulum, the usual period formula assumes small angles.

Where is speed maximum in SHM?

Speed is maximum at equilibrium, where displacement is zero and kinetic energy is greatest.

Where is acceleration maximum in SHM?

Acceleration magnitude is maximum at the amplitude points, where displacement from equilibrium is largest.