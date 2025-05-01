Problem 11.2.2
Is ∑ₖ₌₀ ∞ (5x − 20)ᵏ a power series? If so, find the center a of the power series and state a formula for the coefficients cₖ of the power series.
Problem 11.4.22
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→∞ x(e¹/ˣ − 1)
Problem 11.2.54
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
Problem 11.1.43
Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
Problem 11.1.12
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x)=e⁻²ˣ, a=0; approximate e⁻⁰ᐧ².
Problem 11.4.66
Limits with a parameter Use Taylor series to evaluate the following limits. Express the result in terms of the nonzero real parameter(s).
lim ₓ→₀ (eᵃˣ − 1)/x
Problem 11.2.26
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (3x + 2)ᵏ/k
Problem 11.2.20
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (2x)ᵏ/k!
Problem 11.2.35
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ (k²⁰ xᵏ)/(2k+1)!
Problem 11.2.65
Shifting power series If the power series f(x)=∑ cₖ xᵏ has an interval of convergence of |x|<R, what is the interval of convergence of the power series for f(x−a), where a ≠ 0 is a real number?
Problem 11.1.53
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]
Problem 11.4.47
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers.
cos 2
Problem 11.2.40
Radius of convergence Find the radius of convergence for the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ (1−cos (1/2ᵏ)) xᵏ
Problem 11.2.69
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞ e⁻ᵏˣ
Problem 11.2.66
A useful substitution Replace x with x−1 in the series ln (1+x) = ∑ₖ₌₁∞ ((−1)ᵏ⁺¹ xᵏ)/k to obtain a power series for ln x centered at x = 1. What is the interval of convergence for the new power series?
Problem 11.2.67
Series to functions Find the function represented by the following series, and find the interval of convergence of the series. (Not all these series are power series.)
∑ₖ₌₀∞(√x − 2)ᵏ
Problem 11.3.43
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
sinh x²
Problem 11.3.3
Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Problem 11.1.9
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = 8x^(3/2), a=1; approximate 8 ⋅ 1.1^(3/2)
Problem 11.2.47
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
f(3x) = ln (1 − 3x)
Problem 11.1.62
{Use of Tech} Number of terms What is the minimum order of the Taylor polynomial required to approximate the following quantities with an absolute error no greater than 10⁻³ ? (The answer depends on your choice of a center.)
ln 0.85
Problem 11.2.60
Functions to power series Find power series representations centered at 0 for the following functions using known power series. Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
f(x) = ln √(1 − x²)
Problem 11.1.3
The first three Taylor polynomials for f(x)=√(1+x) centered at 0 are p₀ = 1, p₁ = 1+x/2, and p₂ = 1 + x/2 − x²/8. Find three approximations to √1.1.
Problem 11.1.80
{Use of Tech} Best center point Suppose you wish to approximate cos (π/ 2) using Taylor polynomials. Is the approximation more accurate if you use Taylor polynomials centered at 0 or at π/6? Use a calculator for numerical experiments and check for consistency with Theorem 11.2. Does the answer depend on the order of the polynomial?
Problem 11.2.13
Radius and interval of convergence Determine the radius and interval of convergence of the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₁∞ sinᵏ(1/k) xᵏ
Problem 11.4.20
Limits Evaluate the following limits using Taylor series.
lim ₓ→₁ (x 1)/(ln x)
Problem 11.4.58
Representing functions by power series Identify the functions represented by the following power series.
∑ₖ₌₀∞ 2ᵏ x²ᵏ⁺¹
Problem 11.3.37
Manipulating Taylor series Use the Taylor series in Table 11.5 to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the following functions centered at 0.
1/(1 − 2x)
Problem 11.3.77
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) =∛x with a=64; approximate ∛60.
Problem 11.4.41
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as needed to ensure the error is less than 10⁻⁴.
∫₀⁰ᐧ³⁵ tan ⁻¹x dx
Ch. 11 - Power Series
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