Problem 13
Determine the following limits.
lim h→0 (h + 6)^2 + (h + 6) − 42 / h
Problem 13a
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
Problem 13c
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
Problem 14
Determine the following limits.
lim x→a (3x + 1)^2 − (3a + 1)^2 / x − a, where a is constant
Problem 14a
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
Problem 14b
Let . <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the values of , , and or state that they do not exist.
Problem 14d
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function . Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
, where is a real number
Problem 15
Suppose g(x) = {2x+1 if x≠0
5 if x=0.
Compute g(0) and lim x→0 g(x)
Problem 15b
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Problem 15c
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Problem 16
Determine the intervals of continuity for the parking cost function c introduced at the outset of this section (see figure). Consider 0≤t≤60. <FIGURE>
Problem 17
Suppose p and q are polynomials. If lim x→0 p(x) / q(x)=10 and q(0)=2, find p(0).
Problem 17a
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
a. f(1)
Problem 17d
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
d.
Problem 17h
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
h.
Problem 17l
Use the graph of f in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
l.
Problem 18
Determine the following limits.
lim t→∞ (5t2 + t sin t) / t2
Problem 18d
Use the graph of in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Problem 18i
Use the graph of g(x) in the figure to find the following values or state that they do not exist. If a limit does not exist, explain why. <IMAGE>
Problem 19
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4(3x−7)
Problem 20
Determine the following limits.
lim x→−∞ (5 + 100/x + sin4 x3 / x2)
Problem 21
Determine the following limits.
lim x→3 x^4 − 81 / x − 3
Problem 21
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→−95x
Problem 21a
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→2^+ 1 x − 2
Problem 22
Determine the following limits.
lim p→1 p^5 − 1 / p − 1
Problem 22b
Determine the following limits.
b. lim x→3^− 2/(x − 3)^3
Problem 23
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→1(2x^3−3x^2+4x+5)
Problem 23a
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→4^+ x − 5 / (x − 4)^2
Problem 23b
Determine the following limits.
b. lim x→4^− x − 5 / (x − 4)^2
Problem 23c
Determine the following limits.
c. lim x→4 x − 5 / (x − 4)^2
Ch. 2 - Limits
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