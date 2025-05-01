Problem 2.4.35
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limt→0 sin(1 − cos t) / (1 − cos t)
Problem 2.28
Finding Limits
In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.
5 ―x²
lim ------------- = 0
x → ―2 (√g(x))
Problem 2.5.8
Exercises 5–10 refer to the function
f(x) = { x² − 1, −1 ≤ x < 0
2x, 0 < x < 1
1, x = 1
−2x + 4, 1 < x < 2
0, 2 < x < 3
graphed in the accompanying figure.
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At what values of x is f continuous?
Problem 2.3.40
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→0 √(4 − x) = 2
Problem 2.6.33
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ √(x² + 1) / (x + 1)
Problem 2.1.6
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
P(θ)=θ³ − 4θ² + 5θ; [1,2]
Problem 2.6.90
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x² + x) − √(x² − x))
Problem 2.2.13
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limt→6 8(t−5)(t−7)
Problem 2.4.16
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h
Problem 2.5.25
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = √(2x + 3)
Problem 2.2.64
Using the Sandwich Theorem
If 2−x² ≤ g(x) ≤ 2cosx for all x, find limx→0 g(x).
Problem 2.4.49
Theory and Examples
Suppose that f is an odd function of x. Does knowing that limx→0+ f(x) = 3 tell you anything about limx→0− f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 2.2.8
Suppose that a function f(x) is defined for all x in [-1,1]. Can anything be said about the existence of limx→0 f(x)? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 2.5.54
A function value Show that the function F(x) = ( x − a)²(x − b)² + x takes on the value (a + b)² for some value of x.
Problem 2.6.95
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 3 (−2 / (x − 3)²) = −∞
Problem 2.43
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
sin x
lim ------------- ( If you have a grapher, try graphing
x→∞ |x| the function for ―5 ≤ x ≤ 5 ) .
Problem 2.46
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x²/³ + x⁻¹
lim --------------------
x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x
Problem 2.3.43
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→1 1/x = 1
Problem 2.1.18
Slope of a Curve at a Point
In Exercises 7–18, use the method in Example 3 to find (a) the slope of the curve at the given point P, and (b) an equation of the tangent line at P.
y=√7−x, P(−2,3)
Problem 2.2.33
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limu→1 (u⁴ − 1)/(u³ − 1)
Problem 2.5.13
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x
Problem 2.3.45
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→−3 (x² − 9) / (x + 3) = −6
Problem 2.3.21
Finding Deltas Algebraically
Each of Exercises 15–30 gives a function f(x) and numbers L, c, and ε>0. In each case, find the largest open interval about c on which the inequality |f(x)−L| <ε holds. Then give a value for δ>0 such that for all x satisfying 0 < |x−c| < δ, the inequality |f(x)−L| < ε holds.
f(x) = 1/x, L = 1/4, c = 4, ε = 0.05
Problem 2.6.23
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x → ∞ √((8x² − 3) / (2x² + x))
Problem 2.6.82
Suppose that f(x) and g(x) are polynomials in x. Can the graph of f(x)/g(x) have an asymptote if g(x) is never zero? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 2.5.66
The sign-preserving property of continuous functions Let f be defined on an interval (a, b) and suppose that f(c) ≠ 0 at some c where f is continuous. Show that there is an interval (c − δ, c + δ) about c where f has the same sign as f(c).
Problem 2.6.91
Using the Formal Definitions
Use the formal definitions of limits as x → ±∞ to establish the limits in Exercises 91 and 92.
If f has the constant value f(x) = k, then lim x → ∞ f(x) = k.
Problem 2.6.94
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 0 (1 / |x|) = ∞
Problem 2.4.37
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limθ→0 sin θ / sin 2θ
Problem 2.6.35
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ (x − 3) / √(4x² + 25)
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
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