Problem 2.6.5
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
g(x) = 1/(2 + (1/x))
Problem 2.6.3
Finding Limits
In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)
f(x) = 2/x − 3
Problem 2.2.37
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→1 (x −1) / (√(x + 3) − 2)
Problem 2.3.21
Finding Deltas Algebraically
Each of Exercises 15–30 gives a function f(x) and numbers L, c, and ε>0. In each case, find the largest open interval about c on which the inequality |f(x)−L| <ε holds. Then give a value for δ>0 such that for all x satisfying 0 < |x−c| < δ, the inequality |f(x)−L| < ε holds.
f(x) = 1/x, L = 1/4, c = 4, ε = 0.05
Problem 2.43
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
sin x
lim ------------- ( If you have a grapher, try graphing
x→∞ |x| the function for ―5 ≤ x ≤ 5 ) .
Problem 2.8.84
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))
Problem 2.5.18
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(|x| + 1) − x²/2
Problem 2.2.53
Suppose limx→c f(x) = 5 and lim x→c g(x) = −2. Find
b. limx→c 2f(x)g(x)
Problem 2.5.19
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = cos (x) / x
Problem 2.2.48
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
limx→0 (1 + x + sin x) / (3 cosx)
Problem 2.4.27
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limx→0 (tan 2x) / x
Problem 2.3.39
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→9 √(x − 5) = 2
Problem 2.5.34
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim x → 0 tan (π/4 cos (sin x¹/³))
Problem 2.2.17
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²
Problem 2.6.69
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)
Problem 2.5.57
Removable discontinuity Give an example of a function f (x) that is continuous for all values of x except x = 2, where it has a removable discontinuity. Explain how you know that f is discontinuous at x = 2, and how you know the discontinuity is removable.
Problem 2.2.10
If f(1)=5, must limx→1 f(x) exist? If it does, then must limx→1 f(x)=5? Can we conclude anything about limx→1 f(x)? Explain.
Problem 2.2.47
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
lim x→0 tan x
Problem 2.4.34
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
llimx→0 (x −x cos x) / sin² 3x
Problem 2.4.43
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limθ→0 tan θ / θ²cot 3θ
Problem 2.4.67
Graphing Simple Rational Functions
Graph the rational functions in Exercises 63–68. Include the graphs and equations of the asymptotes and dominant terms.
y = (x + 3)/(x + 2)
Problem 2.6.95
Use formal definitions to prove the limit statements in Exercises 93–96.
lim x → 3 (−2 / (x − 3)²) = −∞
Problem 2.6.44
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0 (−1) / (x² (x + 1))
Problem 2.2.66
Using the Sandwich Theorem
a. Suppose that the inequalities 1/2 − x² / 24 < (1 − cos x)/ x² < 1/2 hold for values of x close to zero, except for x = 0 itself. (They do, as you will see in Section 9.9.) What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (1 −cos x)/ x²?
Give reasons for your answer.
[Technology Exercise] b. Graph the equations y=(1/2) − (x²/24), y = (1 - cos x) / x², and y = 1/2 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.
Problem 2.P.1
Limits and Continuity
Graph the function
1 , x ≤ ―1
―x , ―1 < x < 0
ƒ(x) = { 1 , x = 0 ,
―x , 0 < x < 1
1 , x ≥ 1
Then discuss, in detail, limits, one-sided limits, continuity, and one-sided continuity of ƒ at x = ―1 , 0 , and 1. Are any of the discontinuities removable? Explain.
Problem 2.P.2
Limits and Continuity
Repeat the instructions of Exercise 1 for
1 , x ≤ ―1
1/x , 0 < |x| < 1
ƒ(x) = { 0, x = 1 ,
1 , x > 1 .
Problem 2.4.18a
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
a. limx→1+ (√2x (x − 1)) / |x − 1|
Problem 2.1.2a
Average Rates of Change
In Exercises 1–6, find the average rate of change of the function over the given interval or intervals.
g(x)=x²−2x
a. [1, 3]
Problem 2.8a
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
a. ƒ(x) = tan x
Problem 2.2.80a
Theory and Examples
a. If limx→0 f(x) / x² = 1, find limx→0 f(x).
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
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