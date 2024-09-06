Evaluate the expression.
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=−2(n−1)!
Key Concepts
Factorial Notation
General Term of a Sequence
Evaluating Sequence Terms
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_n=(n+1)!/n^2
The factorial of a positive integer n can be computed as a product. n! = 1 * 2 * 3 *. . . * n
Calculators and computers can evaluate factorials very quickly. Before the days of modern technology, mathematicians developed Stirling’s formula for approximating large factorials. The formula involves the irrational numbers p and e.
n! = √2πn * n^n * e^−n
As an example, the exact value of 5! is 120, and Stirling’s formula gives the approximation as 118.019168 with a graphing calculator. This is “off” by less than 2, an error of only 1.65%. Work Exercises 59–62 in order. Use a calculator to find the exact value of 10! and its approximation, using Stirling’s
formula.