College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of Nonlinear Equations in Two VariablesSolve Problems Using Systems of Nonlinear Equations
Problem 45
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The difference between the squares of two numbers is 3. Twice the square of the first number increased by the square of the second number is 9. Find the numbers.

