Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
College Algebra6. Systems of Equations and InequalitiesSystems of InequalitiesUse Mathematical Models Involving Linear Inequalities
3:34 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, graph each inequality. x≤−3

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.