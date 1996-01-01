06:46
8. Matrices and Determinants
Multiplicative Inverses of Matrices and Matrix Equations
10:12 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix. [3x3 matrix]
Verified Solution
10m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding the Inverse of a 3 x 3 Matrix using Determinants and Cofactors - Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from patrickJMTStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
07:14
05:28
Showing 1 of 5 videos