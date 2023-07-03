Skip to main content
College Algebra
6. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Systems of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Solve Linear Systems by Substitution
Problem 1
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary. 2x + 6y = 6 5x + 9y = 9

