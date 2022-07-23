Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Inverse The inverse of a matrix A is another matrix, denoted A⁻¹, such that when multiplied together, they yield the identity matrix. Only square matrices with non-zero determinants have inverses. Finding the inverse is essential for solving matrix equations and understanding linear transformations. Recommended video: 4:30 4:30 Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Determinant of a Matrix The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that indicates whether the matrix is invertible. If the determinant is zero, the matrix does not have an inverse. Calculating the determinant is a crucial step before attempting to find the inverse. Recommended video: Guided course 4:36 4:36 Determinants of 2×2 Matrices