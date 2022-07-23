Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Multiplication Matrix multiplication involves combining two matrices to produce a third matrix. The element in the resulting matrix is calculated by taking the dot product of the rows of the first matrix with the columns of the second matrix. This operation is only defined when the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix.

Order of Matrices The order of a matrix refers to its dimensions, expressed as the number of rows by the number of columns (e.g., a 2x3 matrix has 2 rows and 3 columns). The order is crucial for determining whether two matrices can be multiplied together, as the inner dimensions must match for multiplication to be valid.