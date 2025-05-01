Problem 81
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Problem 83
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Problem 85
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Problem 87
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8.
Problem 89
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (q2+4q-32)/(q-4)
Problem 91
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (3t2+17t+10)/(3t+2)
Problem 93
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)
Problem 94
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (x2+11x+16)/(x+8)
Problem 97
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (4x3+9x2-10x-6)/(4x+1)
Problem 99
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (4x3-3x2+1)/(x-2)
Problem 100
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Problem 102
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Problem 103
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Problem 104
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Problem 114
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 63 x 57
Problem 115
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 1022
Problem 116
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 712
Problem 6
Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II.
Problem 7
Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II.
Problem 9
Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct complete factorization of ?
A.
B.
C.
D.
Problem 10
Work each problem. Which of the following is the correct factorization of x3+8?
A. (x+2)3
B. (x+2)(x2+2x+4)
C. (x+2)(x2-2x+4)
D. (x+2)(x2-4x+4)
Problem 11
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 12m+60
Problem 13
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 8k3+24k
Problem 15
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. xy-5xy2
Problem 16
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 5h2j+hj
Problem 17
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1.
Problem 19
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1.
Problem 21
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(a+b)+4m(a+b)
Problem 22
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 6x(a+b)-4y(a+b)
Problem 23
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (5r-6)(r+3)-(2r-1)(r+3)
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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