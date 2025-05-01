Problem 71

Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ﻿ y 5 / 8 ( y 3 / 8 − 10 y 11 / 8 ) y^{5/8} \left( y^{3/8} - 10y^{11/8} \right) y5/8(y3/8−10y11/8)﻿