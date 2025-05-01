Problem 40
Find each product. (3y-5)(3y+5)(9y2-25)
Problem 41
Find each product. (x+1)(x+1)(x-1)(x-1)
Problem 42
Find each product. (t+4)(t+4)(t-4)(t-4)
Problem 43
Find each product. (2m+3)(2m-3)
Problem 44
Find each product. (8s-3t)(8s+3t)
Problem 45
Find each product. (4x2-5y)(4x2+5y)
Problem 47
Find each product. (4m+2n)2
Problem 49
Find each product. (5r-3t2)2
Problem 50
Find each product. (2z4-3y)2
Problem 51
Find each product. [(2p-3)+q]2
Problem 52
Find each product. [(4y-1)+z]2
Problem 53
Find each product. [(3q+5)-p][(3q+5)+p]
Problem 54
Find each product. [(9r-s)+2][(9r-s)-2]
Problem 55
Find each product. [(3a+b)-1]2
Problem 56
Find each product. [(2m+7)-n]2
Problem 57
Find each product. (y+2)3
Problem 58
Find each product. (z-3)3
Problem 59
Find each product. (q-2)4
Problem 60
Find each product. (r+3)4
Problem 62
Perform the indicated operations.
Problem 63
Perform the indicated operations. (7m+2n)2
Problem 64
Perform the indicated operations. (3p+5)2
Problem 65
Perform the indicated operations.
Problem 66
Perform the indicated operations.
Problem 68
Perform the indicated operations. m(5m-2) + 9(5-m)
Problem 71
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 73
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 75
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (x+x1/2)(x-x1/2)
Problem 78
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p1/2-p-1/2)(p1/2+p-1/2)
Problem 79
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8. (9y2+12y-5)/(3y)
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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