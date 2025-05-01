Problem 24
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (4z-5)(3z-2)-(3z-9)(3z-2)
Problem 25
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(m-1)-3(m-1)2+2(m-1)3
Problem 26
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 5(a+3)3-2(a+3)+(a+3)2
Problem 27
Concept Check When directed to completely factor the polynomial ,a student wrote . When the teacher did not give him full credit, he complained because when his answer is multiplied out, the result is the original polynomial. Give the correct answer.
Problem 28
Concept Check Kurt factored 16a2-40a-6a+15 by grouping and obtained (8a-3)(2a-5). Callie factored the same polynomial and gave an answer of (3-8a)(5-2a). Which answer is correct?
Problem 30
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2. 10ab-6b+35a-21
Problem 32
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2.
Problem 34
Factor each polynomial by grouping. See Example 2.
Problem 36
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 8h2-2h-21
Problem 40
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Problem 42
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 36x3+18x2-4x
Problem 44
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 14m2+11mr-15r2
Problem 45
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 5a2-7ab-6b2
Problem 46
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Problem 47
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Problem 49
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Problem 51
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m2 -12m+4
Problem 53
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4.
Problem 55
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 4x2y2+28xy+49
Problem 56
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m2n2+12mn+4
Problem 57
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. (a-3b)2-6(a-3b)+9
Problem 58
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. (2p+q)2-10(2p+q)+25
Problem 59
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 9a2-16
Problem 61
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. x4-16
Problem 62
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. y4-81
Problem 63
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 25s4-9t2
Problem 64
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Problem 65
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (a+b)2-16
Problem 66
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100
Problem 69
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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