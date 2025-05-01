Problem 27

Concept Check When directed to completely factor the polynomial 4 x 2 y 5 − 8 x y 3 4x^2y^5-8xy^3 ,a student wrote 2 x y 3 ( 2 x y 2 − 4 ) 2xy^3(2xy^2-4) . When the teacher did not give him full credit, he complained because when his answer is multiplied out, the result is the original polynomial. Give the correct answer.