Problem 115
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4k-1+k-2
Problem 117
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4t-2+8t-4
Problem 119
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 9z-1/2+2z1/2
Problem 122
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 6r-2/3-5r-5/3
Problem 123
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. -4a-2/5+16a-7/5
Problem 127
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 2(3x+1)-3/2+4(3x+1)-1/2+6(3x+1)1/2
Problem 129
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8. 4x(2x+3)-5/9+6x2(2x+3)4/9-8x3(2x+3)13/9
Problem 130
Factor out the least power of the variable or variable expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. See Example 8.
Problem 133
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. 49x2-1/25
Problem 135
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. (25/9)x4-(9y2)
Problem 137
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 4z2+bz+81
Problem 139
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 100r2-60r+c
Problem 140
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 49x2+70x+c
Problem 5
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 ∙ 10/x2
Problem 6
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. y3/8 ÷ y/4
Problem 8
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. (4/x-y) - (9/x-y)
Problem 79
Simplify each complex fraction.
Problem 81
Simplify each complex fraction.
Problem 82
Simplify each complex fraction.
Problem 2
Write 272/3 in radical form and evaluate.
Problem 3a
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. ( -3x )1/3
Problem 3b
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. ( -3x )-1/3
Problem 3c
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. ( 3x )1/3
Problem 4
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. 3x1/3
Problem 4a
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x1/3
Problem 4b
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x-1/3
Problem 4c
Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. 3x-1/3
Problem 9
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 3√xy - 8√xy
Problem 10
Perform the operation and/or simplify each of the following. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (2 + √3) (2 - √3)
Problem 11
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∛125
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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