Problem 8
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (m2/3)(m1/3) = m2/9
Problem 10
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
Problem 12
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (3y4)(-6y3)
Problem 13
Simplify each expression. (n6)(n4)(n)
Problem 14
Simplify each expression. (a8)(a5)(a)
Problem 15
Simplify each expression. (93)(95)
Problem 16
Simplify each expression. (42)(48)
Problem 18
Simplify each expression. (-8t3)(2t6)(-5t4)
Problem 19
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x2y)(-3x3y4)
Problem 22
Simplify each expression.
Problem 24
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (64)3
Problem 26
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-2x5)5
Problem 28
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(2x0y4)3
Problem 30
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (p4/q)2
Problem 32
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-5n4/r2)3
Problem 33
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(x3y2/z)0
Problem 34
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -(p2q3/r3)0
Problem 35
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
Problem 37
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (-4)-3
Problem 39
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -5-4
Problem 41
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (1/3)-2
Problem 43
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (4x)-2
Problem 44
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5t)-3
Problem 45
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4x-2
Problem 47
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -a-3
Problem 49
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 48/46
Problem 51
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. x12/x8
Problem 53
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. r7/r10
Problem 54
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. y8/y12
Problem 55
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 64/6-2
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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