Problem 57
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4r-3/6r-6
Problem 59
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 16m-5n4/12m2n-3
Problem 61
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. -4r-2(r4)2
Problem 63
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5a-1)4(a2)-3
Problem 65
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (p-2)0/5p-4
Problem 67
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (3pq)q2/6p2q4
Problem 69
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4a5(a-1)3/(a-2)-2
Problem 71
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5x)-2(5x3)-3/(5-2x-3)-3
Problem 73
Evaluate each expression. 1691/2
Problem 75
Evaluate each expression. 161/4
Problem 77
Evaluate each expression. (-64/27)1/3
Problem 79
Evaluate each expression. (-4)1/2
Problem 81
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
Problem 83
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 82/3
Problem 85
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 1003/2
Problem 87
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -813/4
Problem 89
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (27/64)-4/3
Problem 91
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (31/2)(33/2)
Problem 93
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)
Problem 95
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (y7/3)(y-4/3)
Problem 97
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (k1/3)/(k2/3)(k-1)
Problem 98
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z3/4)/(z5/4)(z-2)
Problem 99
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (x1/4y2/5)20/x2
Problem 101
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (x2/3)2/(x2)7/3
Problem 102
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p3)1/4/(p5/4)2
Problem 105
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p1/5p7/10p1/2)/(p3)-1/5
Problem 106
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (z1/3z-2/3z1/6)/(z-1/6)3
Problem 109
Calculate each value mentally. (0.253)(4003)
Problem 110
Calculate each value mentally. (242)(0.52)
Problem 112
Calculate each value mentally. 154/54
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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