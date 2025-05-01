Problem 103
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 3q/r - 5/p
Problem 105
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 5r / 2p-3r
Problem 107
Evaluate each expression for , , and .
Problem 109
Evaluate each expression for , , and .
Problem 111
Evaluate each expression for , , and .
Problem 113
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6∙12+6∙15=6(12+15)
Problem 115
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (t-6)∙(1/t-6)=1, if t-6 ≠ 0
Problem 117
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (7.5-y)+0=7.5-y
Problem 119
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5(t+3) = (t+3)∙5
Problem 122
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. (38+99) +1 = 38+(99+1)
Problem 124
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 5𝜋 is a real number.
Problem 127
Simplify each expression.
Problem 128
Simplify each expression. (3/4r)(-12)
Problem 130
Simplify each expression. 8+(a+7)
Problem 132
Simplify each expression.
Problem 134
Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. 15x-10x
Problem 137
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally. 72∙17+28∙17
Problem 139
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally.
Problem 143
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |3x - 2y|
Problem 145
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |-3x + 4y|
Problem 147
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. 2|y| - 3|x| / |xy|
Problem 148
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. 4|x| + 4|y| / |x|
Problem 149
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |-8y + x| / -|x|
Problem 151
Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordi-nates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. d(P, Q)
Problem 153
Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordi-nates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. d(Q,R)
Problem 1
Write ∛64 using exponents and evaluate.
Problem 2
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (y2)(y5) = y7
Problem 4
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. 5-2 = 1/52
Problem 5
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2
Problem 7
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (3x2)-1 = 3x-2
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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