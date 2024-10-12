Ozone, O 3 (g), is a form of elemental oxygen that plays an important role in the absorption of ultraviolet radiation in the stratosphere. It decomposes to O 2 (g) at room temperature and pressure according to the following reaction: 2 O 3 (g) → 3 O 2 (g) ΔH= -284.6 kJ b. Which has the higher enthalpy under these conditions, 2 O 3 (g) or 3 O 2 (g)?