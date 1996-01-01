everyone in this example, we need to classify graphite as an atomic molecular or ionic solid. So we should recall that graphite is made of carbon atoms in crystalline form. Sorry about that. So in crystalline form and because it only consists of carbon atoms, we can say therefore it's a Covalin network solid, which we can also recognize as an atomic solid. And we know that these bonds between the carbon atoms are going to be Covalin because there's not going to be any electro negativity difference here because the entire molecule is made up of carbon atoms. And so for our final answer, we can determine that graphite is an atomic solid since it's made up of a Covalin network of carbon atoms. So, atomic solid is our final answer. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

