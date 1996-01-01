Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl
ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of
CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume
of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl
ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature
of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g.
(a) What is the empirical formula of methyl tert-butyl ether?
