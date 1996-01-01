Sodium azide is a shock-sensitive compound that releases
N2 upon physical impact. The compound is used in automobile
airbags. The azide ion is N3-. (a) Draw the Lewis
structure of the azide ion that minimizes formal charge
(it does not form a triangle). Is it linear or bent?
Draw the Lewis structure of the azide ion that minimizes formal charge
(it does not form a triangle).
