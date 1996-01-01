Acetylene gas, C2H21g2, can be prepared by the reaction of
calcium carbide with water:
CaC21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + C2H21g2
Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at
23 °C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of
the gas is 100.4 kPa. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated
in Appendix B.)
