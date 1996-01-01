Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry7. GasesGas Stoichiometry
Acetylene gas, C2H21g2, can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water: CaC21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + C2H21g2 Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at 23 °C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of the gas is 100.4 kPa. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated in Appendix B.)

