Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 61a1

Consider the apparatus shown in the following drawing. (a) When the valve between the two containers is opened and the gases are allowed to mix, how does the volume occupied by the N2 gas change?

Diagram showing two gas containers with helium and argon, illustrating gas mixing in a chemistry experiment.

Hi everyone for this problem. It reads. Consider the apparatus displayed in the drawing below. How does the volume occupied by the helium gas vary when the valve between the two containers is opened and the gasses are allowed to mix. Okay, so here we have two gasses, we have helium and argon and we want to know how the volume occupied by the helium gas is going to vary. So let's take a look at our volumes. So volume one will say is our volume for a helium and that's 1.5 liters and volume two is the volume of our argon gas and that is 2.5 liters. Okay, when gasses are allowed to mix, the total volume becomes the total volume of the two containers. So we're going to add these. So we have V one plus V two is going to equal 1.5 liters plus 2.5 liters. So this gives us a total of four liters. And so the question, how does the volume occupied by the helium gas vary when the valve between the two containers is open? Because we're mixing the gasses now, we're going from 2.5 liters. Or excuse me, 1.5 liters of helium 24 liters total of mixture. And so this means that the volume is increasing, which is answer choice a the volume increases. Okay, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful
