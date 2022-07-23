Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
Chapter 10, Problem 62

Consider a mixture of two gases, A and B, confined in a closed vessel. A quantity of a third gas, C, is added to the same vessel at the same temperature. How does the addition of gas C affect the following: (a) the partial pressure of gas A?

Hi everyone here, we have question tellings to consider a closed vessel filled with helium and argon. If oxygen gas is added to the same vessel at the same temperature, what happens to the partial pressure of helium? So we have this closed vessel and it's filled with helium and argon. So the partial pressure of helium and argon are totally based on its amount for its number of moles. By adding oxygen gas, we're not going to be changing the number of moles of helium, so the partial pressure of helium will not change. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Both Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were avid balloonists. In his original flight in 1783, Jacques Charles used a balloon that contained approximately 31,150 L of H2. He generated the H2 using the reaction between iron and hydrochloric acid: Fe1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2 ¡ FeCl21aq2 + H21g2 How many kilograms of iron were needed to produce this volume of H2 if the temperature was 22 °C?

During a person's typical breathing cycle, the CO2 concentration in the expired air rises to a peak of 4.6% by volume. (a) Calculate the partial pressure of the CO2 in the expired air at its peak, assuming 1 atm pressure and a body temperature of 37 °C.
Acetylene gas, C2H21g2, can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water: CaC21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + C2H21g2 Calculate the volume of C2H2 that is collected over water at 23 °C by reaction of 1.524 g of CaC2 if the total pressure of the gas is 100.4 kPa. (The vapor pressure of water is tabulated in Appendix B.)
The atmospheric concentration of CO2 gas is presently 407 ppm (parts per million, by volume; that is, 407 L of every 106 L of the atmosphere are CO2). What is the mole fraction of CO2 in the atmosphere?.

A plasma-screen TV contains thousands of tiny cells filled with a mixture of Xe, Ne, and He gases that emits light of specific wavelengths when a voltage is applied. A particular plasma cell, 0.900 mm * 0.300 mm * 10.0 mm, contains 4% Xe in a 1:1 Ne:He mixture at a total pressure of 66.66 kPa. Calculate the number of Ne atoms in the cell and state the assumptions you need to make in your calculation.
A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 20.0 g is placed in a 25.0-L vessel that already contains air at 50.66 kPa and 25 °C. After the carbon dioxide has totally sublimed, what is the partial pressure of the resultant CO2 gas, and the total pressure in the container at 25 °C?
