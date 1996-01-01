Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureResonance Structures
2:33 minutes
Problem 114
Sulfur tetrafluoride 1SF42 reacts slowly with O2 to form sulfur tetrafluoride monoxide 1OSF42 according to the following unbalanced reaction: SF41g2 + O21g2¡OSF41g2 The O atom and the four F atoms in OSF4 are bonded to a central S atom. (b) Write a Lewis structure of OSF4 in which the formal charges of all atoms are zero.

