Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsMolecular Equations
2:35 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook Question

You are presented with a white solid and told that due to careless labeling it is not clear if the substance is barium chloride, lead chloride, or zinc chloride. When you transfer the solid to a beaker and add water, the solid dissolves to give a clear solution. Next an Na2SO41aq2 solution is added and a white precipitate forms. What is the identity of the unknown white solid?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
2:24m

Watch next

Master Molecular Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.