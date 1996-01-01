You are presented with a white solid and told that due to
careless labeling it is not clear if the substance is barium
chloride, lead chloride, or zinc chloride. When you transfer
the solid to a beaker and add water, the solid dissolves to
give a clear solution. Next an Na2SO41aq2 solution is added
and a white precipitate forms. What is the identity of the unknown
white solid?
Verified Solution
