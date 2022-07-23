Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Problem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Use the molecular representations shown here to classify each compound as a nonelectrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a strong electrolyte (see Figure 4.6 for the element color scheme). (a)

Molecular models of three compounds for classifying electrolytes in chemistry.

Hello. And this problem we are asked to refer to the legend shown below identify whether each given molecule is a non electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a strong electrolyte. The first molecule then we're given we have chlorine in the center shown in green. It is bound to four oxygen's and one of those oxygen's is bound to a hydrogen. This is the structure for perk Lorik acid. For coric acid is a strong acid, which means that it will dissociate completely to for mines and solution. So it is a strong electrolyte. The next one we have carbon which has three hydrogen attached. The carbon is bound to another carbon which has two oxygen's attached and to one of the oxygen we have hydrogen. This is acetic acid which is found in vinegar. This is a weak acid which means it will only disassociate to a limited extent. And this is a weak electrolyte And our last one we have carbon Bound three hydrogen carbon is also bound to an oxygen which is bound to a hydrogen. This is an O. H. Group. So this is an alcohol. This is called methanol alcohol. Do not dissociate to form ions in solution. There are non electrolytes. So our 1st 1 there's a strong acid, it's a strong electrolyte. The second one is a weak acid, it's a weak electrolyte and the third one is an alcohol. It's a non electrolyte. This corresponds to answer D Thanks for watching. Hope This helped
Acetone, CH3COCH3, is a nonelectrolyte; hypochlorous acid, HClO, is a weak electrolyte; and ammonium chloride, NH4Cl, is a strong electrolyte. (a) What are the solutes present in aqueous solutions of each compound? What solute particles are present in an aqueous solution of NH4Cl?

Which of the following schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water (water molecules not shown for simplicity)?

Aqueous solutions of three different substances, AX, AY, and AZ, are represented by the three accompanying diagrams. Identify each substance as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte, or a nonelectrolyte. (a)


(b)


(c)


The concept of chemical equilibrium is very important. Which one of the following statements is the most correct way to think about equilibrium? (a) If a system is at equilibrium, nothing is happening. (b) If a system is at equilibrium, the rate of the forward reaction is equal to the rate of the back reaction. (c) If a system is at equilibrium, the product concentration is changing over time.

You are presented with a white solid and told that due to careless labeling it is not clear if the substance is barium chloride, lead chloride, or zinc chloride. When you transfer the solid to a beaker and add water, the solid dissolves to give a clear solution. Next an Na2SO41aq2 solution is added and a white precipitate forms. What is the identity of the unknown white solid?

Which of the following ions will always be a spectator ion in a precipitation reaction? (a) Cl- (b) NO3- (c) NH4+ (d) S2- (e) SO42-

