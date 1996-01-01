The accompanying image shows photoluminescence from
four different samples of CdTe nanocrystals, each embedded
in a polymer matrix. The photoluminescence occurs because
the samples are being irradiated by a UV light source.
The nanocrystals in each vial have different average sizes.
The sizes are 4.0, 3.5, 3.2, and 2.8 nm. (a) Which vial contains
the 4.0-nm nanocrystals?
