Hi everyone. This problem reads a beaker contains undeserved magnesium chloride. That is an equilibrium with the saturated solution of magnesium chloride. If some solid magnesium bromide is added to the solution, what would happen to the amount of solid magnesium chloride? Okay. So for this problem we're dealing with outliers principle which states that when a stressor is put on a system that's at equilibrium, the system is going to try to offset that stress. So let's go ahead and write out our equilibrium. Okay. And our equilibrium is we have solid magnesium chloride. This un dissolved magnesium chloride is in equilibrium with the saturated solution of magnesium chloride. So we have this along with its ions. Okay. And in the problem we're told that some solid magnesium bromide is added. Alright. So what's going to happen if we add magnesium bromide? This is going to increase the concentration of our magnesium. Okay. Or a magnesium ion? If we increase our concentration of magnesium ions are equilibrium system is going to want to offset that stress. And so by adding more magnesium um by increasing the concentration of magnesium, we can see here that it's a product and we're going to offset that stress by shifting in the opposite direction. So our equilibrium is going to want to shift to the left because we're increasing the concentration of product. Okay. But increasing the concentration of power product and our equilibrium going to the left? What that means in terms of our concentration of solid magnesium chloride, is its concentration is going to increase or the amount of solid magnesium chloride is going to increase since our equilibrium is shifting to the left. Okay. So that makes answer choice. C are correct answer here. Okay, so that's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

