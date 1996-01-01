(b) What products form in this reaction?

Hello everyone in This question was asked to identify the products including the phases and bounce the following reaction for this. We have a combustion reaction because when we have a hydrocarbon combusted with oxygen gas going to get C. 02 gas and H 20. Gas. So we're gonna have C4 H 10 0. I quit Plus 02 gas In the c. 000. two. Yes, Plus H 20. Gas. And we have carbon, hydrogen and oxygen on both sides. We have four carbon on the reacting side, 10 hydrogen and three oxygen On the product side. We have one carbon to hydrogen and three oxygen. Since we have four carbon on the wrapped inside and only one on the product side, You can multiply by four over here And put a four in front of c. 0 2. And since we have 10 hydrogen on the reactive side and only two on the product side, Get multiplied by five and get 10 over here, five in front of H 20. And now we're gonna have eight plus five for a total of 13 oxygen on the product side. So we put a six in front of uh oh to, we're gonna have 12 plus one for a total of 13 oxygen on the reacting side. So our balanced reaction is going to be C4 H 10 0. Like what? Plus 602. Yes, And it's gonna get four c. 0. two gas Plus five H 20. Yes, thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

