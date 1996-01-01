Hello. Everyone in this video we're trying to find the lewis acid and lewis base for this following reaction. And it's asking about the reactant only but that's going to be our starting materials on the left side of our arrow. So here let's go ahead and remind ourselves what the lewis acid and lewis based definition is. So just really simply our lewis acids are going to be our electron pair receptors and then our lewis base then is going to be our electron pair donors. Alright, of course these two, even though they are true, we also need to make sure that it does not break octet. So no breaking octet. All right. So we can go ahead and draw out the lewis dot structure if you want to go ahead and see it more clearly. But we can also use our knowledge to go ahead and find our lewis acid or louis space very quickly. So if we have a Lewis base and the definition is that it's an electron pair donor. Of course it has to be very electron dense in our reaction here we see a neutral molecule and this an island and I can have a negative charge. It means it's very electron dense. In that case it has electrons to give. So let's write that down. So it's very electron dense. So it has electrons to donate. So it's an electron pair donor. And that fits the very definition of our Lewis base. So if this line right here is a louis space than the only other reactant is going to be our acid. So then our final answer is that our lewis acid, It's going to be COCL two and our louis base, it's going to be c L minus. So this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

