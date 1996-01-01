The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of
a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv).
The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv.
(a) Assuming that this sample is a statistically representative
sample of the element, calculate the percent abundance
of each element.
