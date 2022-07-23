Chapter 2, Problem 4a
Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (a) Assuming that this sample is a statistically representative sample of the element, calculate the percent abundance of each element.
The following diagram is a representation of 20 atoms of a fictitious element, which we will call nevadium (Nv). The red spheres are 293Nv, and the blue spheres are 295Nv. (b) If the mass of 293Nv is 293.15 u and that of 295Nv is 295.15 u, what is the atomic weight of Nv?
Four of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Which of these are metals and which are nonmetals?
Which of the following diagrams most likely represents an ionic compound, and which represents a molecular one? Explain your choice.
Five of the boxes in the following periodic table are colored. Predict the charge on the ion associated with each of these elements.
The following diagram represents an ionic compound in which the red spheres represent cations and the blue spheres represent anions. Which of the following formulas is consistent with the drawing? KBr, K2SO4, Ca1NO322, Fe21SO423.