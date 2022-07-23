Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules, and IonsProblem 4a
Chapter 2, Problem 4a

Does the following drawing represent a neutral atom or an ion?

Diagram of an atom showing 10 electrons, 8 neutrons, and 8 protons, questioning if it's neutral or an ion.

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to discern if the following is an element or an ion and then to provide the complete symbol for the element. So we see here that we have 10 electrons and 10 protons. Since the number of protons, as P does not equal the number of electrons we are dealing with an ion. And so that's the first part of our question. To denote the chemical symbol, we have to look at the protons. The protons denotes the chemical symbol. And according to the periodic table, the number of protons is also equal to the atomic number. With that in mind. According to our periodic table, the symbol would be O. For oxygen And normally it would have eight electrons. But since we have two additional ones, we must note that with a 2 - symbol. And so for the first part we have this is an ion and for the second part we have 02 minus. I hope this helped. And until next time.
