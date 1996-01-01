The orbital diagram that follows presents the final step in the
formation of hybrid orbitals by a silicon atom. (a) Which of
the following best describes what took place before the step
pictured in the diagram: (i) Two 3p electrons became unpaired,
(ii) An electron was promoted from the 2p orbital to
the 3s orbital, or (iii) An electron was promoted from the 3s
orbital to the 3p orbital?
