In the hydrocarbon
(d) Identify all the 120° bond angles in the molecule.
In the hydrocarbon
(d) Identify all the 120° bond angles in the molecule.
The orbital diagram that follows presents the final step in the formation of hybrid orbitals by a silicon atom. (a) Which of the following best describes what took place before the step pictured in the diagram: (i) Two 3p electrons became unpaired, (ii) An electron was promoted from the 2p orbital to the 3s orbital, or (iii) An electron was promoted from the 3s orbital to the 3p orbital?
The drawing below shows the overlap of two hybrid orbitals to form a bond in a hydrocarbon. (a) Which of the following types of bonds is being formed: (i) C¬C s, (ii) C¬C p, or (iii) C¬H s?
In the hydrocarbon
(a) What is the hybridization at each carbon atom in the molecule?
The drawing below shows the overlap of two hybrid orbitals to form a bond in a hydrocarbon. (b) Which of the following could be the identity of the hydrocarbon: (i) CH4, (ii) C2H6, (iii) C2H4, or (iv) C2H2?
The orbital diagram that follows presents the final step in the formation of hybrid orbitals by a silicon atom. (b) What type of hybrid orbital is produced in this hybridization?