In their study of X-ray diffraction, William and Lawrence
Bragg determined that the relationship among the wavelength
of the radiation 1l2, the angle at which the radiation
is diffracted 1u2, and the distance between planes of
atoms in the crystal that cause the diffraction (d) is given by
nl = 2d sin u. X rays from a copper X-ray tube that have a
wavelength of 1.54 Å are diffracted at an angle of 14.22 degrees
by crystalline silicon. Using the Bragg equation, calculate
the distance between the planes of atoms responsible
for diffraction in this crystal, assuming n = 1 (first-order
diffraction).
Verified Solution
