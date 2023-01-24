Channels
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Sciences
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Back
14. Solutions
Parts per Million (ppm)
Problem
Which of the following solutions has the higher molarity? (a) 10 ppm KI in water or 10,000 ppb KBr in water
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
4m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
How to Measure Parts Per Million in Chemistry : Solving Math Problems
by eHowEducation
46 views
Calculate ppm for a solution (parts per million) using formula
by chemistNATE
147 views
SOLUTIONS - Concentration in PARTS PER MILLION (ppm) & PARTS PER BILLION (ppb) | Chemistry with Cat
by CHEMISTRY WITH CAT
116 views
Parts per Million (ppm) Concept 1
by Jules Bruno
251 views
Solution Concentration: Parts Per Million
by Chem Academy
54 views
Parts Per Million (ppm) and Parts Per Billion (ppb) - Solution Concentration
by The Organic Chemistry Tutor
333 views
Parts per Million (ppm) Example 1
by Jules Bruno
202 views
1
Parts per Million (ppm) Concept 2
by Jules Bruno
153 views
Parts per Million (ppm) Example 2
by Jules Bruno
128 views
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.